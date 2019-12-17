Judge declines to revoke Giuliani associate Lev Parnas' bail after prosecutors said he was a flight risk Parnas is accused of concealing a $1 million payment from a Ukrainian oligarch.

A federal judge in New York on Tuesday declined to revoke bail for a former associate of Rudy Giuliani, the president's personal lawyer.

Lev Parnas' legal team and federal prosecutors in New York gathered in court after the government requested Parnas' bail be revoked, saying last week that it's "difficult to overstate the extreme flight risk" he poses, compounded by "continuing and troublesome misrepresentations" to pretrial services regarding his assets and income.

The prosecutors in a court filing last week accused Parnas of allegedly concealing a $1 million payment from a Russian bank account in September this year, which they revealed in court on Tuesday as coming from Ukrainian oligarch Dmytro Firtash.

The government wrote in the court paper that Parnas has proven "adept at gaining access to foreign funding."

"Given Parnas's significant, high-level connections to powerful and wealthy Ukrainians and at least one Russian national, he could quickly and easily flee the United States for Ukraine or another foreign country, and recoup the security posted to his bond," prosecutors wrote in the request.

Associate of Rudy Giuliani, Lev Parnas, and his wife, Svetlana Parnas, walk to another entrance as he arrives to the Southern District of New York Courthouse on Dec. 2, 2019 in New York City. Scott Heins/Getty Images

In October, Parnas, along with associate Igor Fruman, was arrested at Dulles International Airport just outside of Washington with "one-way tickets" to a foreign country, and subsequently charged with four counts in connection with an alleged scheme to circumvent federal laws against straw donations and foreign campaign contributions. Both Parnas and Fruman have pleaded not guilty.

Prosecutors at that time expressed concern that they were a flight risk, but they were both released on a million-dollar bail bond secured with $200,000 cash and subjected to home confinement in Florida with GPS monitoring. They have also surrendered their passports as a condition of their release.

Parnas' legal team in a Monday court filing disputed the government's accusations that his client deliberately made false statements about his finances, saying that Parnas had to make estimates about his assets and income without access to any records when he was interviewed about his finances while jailed.

Parnas' attorneys also wrote that the government was aware of the $1 million wire transfers from a Russian source that went into his wife's account prior to setting the bail condition, but did not ask further questions about these funds and that the government has not provided any new information that shows Parnas has become a serious flight risk.

In this Dec. 5, 2018, file photo, Rudy Giuliani and Soviet born business man who served as Giuliani's fixer in Ukraine, Lev Parnas, arrive for the funeral of late President George H.W. Bush at the National Cathedral in Washington. Alex Edelman/AFP via Getty Images, FILE

The previously obscure Soviet-born Americans have recently become key figures in the congressional impeachment inquiry against the president in connection with their reportedly significant role in assisting Giuliani in his efforts in Ukraine. The two also called for dismissal of then-U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch.

According to prosecutors, Parnas in the past couple years traveled repeatedly to Ukraine, and met with various Ukrainian government officials, including on a nearly monthly basis this year, and spent more than $70,000 on private air travel in September alone.

Much of their source of funding has been shrouded in mystery, but prosecutors suggest Parnas has "considerable ties abroad," particularly in Ukraine, and access to "seemingly limitless sources of foreign funding," as they note that Parnas doesn't appear to own any property within the United States aside from two vehicles.

Since their indictment, Giuliani has acknowledged receiving $500,000 from Parnas' firm Fraud Guarantee in September and October 2018. The payment originated from a New York-based lawyer Charles Gucciardo as a loan to Parnas, Gucciardo's attorney told ABC News.

As ABC News has previously reported, Giuliani's relationship with Parnas and Fruman is also the subject of a criminal investigation in the Southern District of New York, according to sources familiar with the matter.