Justice Department makes redacted Mar-a-Lago documents public

News organizations argued releasing it is in the public interest.

The Justice Department on Friday made public redacted documents related to the the affidavit that supported the search of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

After reviewing the DOJ's proposed redactions Thursday, a magistrate judge had ordered the redacted affidavit filed in the public docket by noon Friday.

An aerial view shows President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estatein Palm Beach, Fla., Aug. 10, 2022. Steve Helber/AP

A coalition of news organizations, including ABC News, had argued that the release was in the public interest.

A police car is seen outside former US President Donald Trump's residence in Mar-A-Lago, Fla. on Aug. 8, 2022. Giorgio Viera/AFP via Getty Images, FILE

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.