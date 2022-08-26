Justice Department makes redacted Mar-a-Lago documents public

News organizations argued releasing it is in the public interest.

ByAlexander Mallin
August 26, 2022, 12:10 PM

The Justice Department on Friday made public redacted documents related to the the affidavit that supported the search of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

After reviewing the DOJ's proposed redactions Thursday, a magistrate judge had ordered the redacted affidavit filed in the public docket by noon Friday.

PHOTO: An aerial view shows President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estatein Palm Beach, Fla., Aug. 10, 2022.
An aerial view shows President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estatein Palm Beach, Fla., Aug. 10, 2022.
Steve Helber/AP

A coalition of news organizations, including ABC News, had argued that the release was in the public interest.

PHOTO: A police car is seen outside former US President Donald Trump's residence in Mar-A-Lago, Fla. on Aug. 8, 2022.
A police car is seen outside former US President Donald Trump's residence in Mar-A-Lago, Fla. on Aug. 8, 2022.
Giorgio Viera/AFP via Getty Images, FILE

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Related Topics
Donald Trump

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events