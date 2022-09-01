Justice Department, Trump lawyers face off over Mar-a-Lago documents review

The judge in Florida who heard the arguments did not issue an immediate ruling.

Lawyers for the Justice Department and former President Donald Trump faced off in a Florida courtroom Thursday over whether there should be a judge-ordered independent review of the documents the FBI seized last month at his Mar-a-Lago estate.

Trump's lawyers had said the third-party review was needed to deal with matters involving potentially privileged materials, including both attorney-client and executive privilege.

But the Justice Department has said a previously-established filter team has already finished its review of potentially attorney-client privilege materials that were seized in the raid. They have also urged Judge Aileen Cannon to reject any claims by Trump of executive privilege over the items, noting that his status as a former president means he has no right to continue to possess the documents.

At the end of Thursday's hearing, Judge Cannon said she would not be ruling from the bench and would enter a written order in due time. She did not give a timeline.

She had previously indicated she was leaning toward granting the request from Trump's lawyers to appoint a special master to intervene in the review.

