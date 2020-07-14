Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg hospitalized for possible infection Justice Ginsburg at 87 is the oldest member of the high court.

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was hospitalized Tuesday for a possible infection and is expected to remain for several days, according to a statement from the Supreme Court.

Ginsburg experienced fever and chills on Monday evening and later admitted to Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, said court spokeswoman Kathy Arberg.

Arberg said Ginsburg, who is 87, underwent an endoscopic procedure to "clean out a bile duct stent that was placed last August."

"The justice is resting comfortably and will stay in the hospital for a few days to receive intravenous antibiotic treatment," Arberg said.

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg attends an event, Feb. 19, 2020 in Washington. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images, FILE

Just two months ago, Ginsburg was treated for several days at the same hospital for an infection caused by a "benign gallbladder condition."

The health episode in May did not impede Ginsburg's participation in court business and she participated in telephonic oral arguments from the hospital.

ABC News confirmed this spring that Ginsburg had been continuing her famous workouts during the pandemic at a special fitness space set aside for her inside the courthouse. In January, she declared that she is "cancer free."

She was also hospitalized in November 2019 for a possible infection.