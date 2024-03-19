Kansas 2024 primary results

Biden and Trump have already clinched the 2024 nominations.

It's primary day in Kansas, where voters are casting their ballots for the 2024 presidential nominees -- one week after President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump clinched the Democratic and Republican nominations.

Polls are scheduled to be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day. The state allowed for early, in-person between Feb. 28 and Monday.

Registered voters can also cast absentee ballots for the primary. The ballots must be handed in person or postmarked by Tuesday.

There are 39 delegates to win in the Republican race and 33 on the Democratic side.

The Kansas State Capitol building in Topeka, Kan. STOCK PHOTO/Getty Images

State significance

The state has six Electoral College votes and four House of Representative seats up for grabs in the 2024 general election later this year. There are no Senate seats on the ballot.

Although Kansas has voted Republican for president since 1968, it has a Democratic governor and made headlines in 2022 when voters rejected a referendum that would have changed the state's Constitution to outlaw abortions.