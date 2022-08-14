Karine Jean-Pierre on DOJ's Trump probe: 'We do not interfere, we do not get briefed'

"The Department of Justice is going to move forward as they see fit."

The White House continues to stress they had no advanced knowledge of last week's FBI raid on former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate or the status of the ongoing Department of Justice investigation, citing the “complete independence” of the DOJ from politicization.

"We do not interfere. We do not get briefed. We do not get involved,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told ABC "This Week" co-anchor Jonathan Karl in an exclusive interview on Sunday.

Pressed repeatedly by Karl, Jean-Pierre repeatedly declined to comment on any aspect of the federal investigation into Trump, including whether President Joe Biden is concerned about national security implications of the highly classified materials that federal agents said they found in Trump’s possession. (Through a spokesperson, Trump claimed the files were declassified.)

“I hear your question, but it would be inappropriate for me as the press secretary to comment on this. It would be inappropriate for any of us, including the president or anyone in the administration, to comment on this," Jean-Pierre said. "This is a law enforcement matter. And the Department of Justice is going to move forward as they see fit.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.