Trump investigation live updates: Former president calls for 'immediate release' of warrant

Trump calls for 'immediate release' of search warrant

Former President Donald Trump is calling for "the immediate release" of the warrant that allowed FBI agents to search his Mar-a-Lago estate on Monday.

"Not only will I not oppose the release of documents related to the unAmerican, unwarranted, and unnecessary raid and break-in of my home in Palm Beach, Florida, Mar-a-Lago, I am going a step further by ENCOURAGING the immediate release of those documents, even though they have been drawn up by radical left Democrats and possible future political opponents, who have a strong and powerful vested interest in attacking me much as they have done for the last 6 years," Trump wrote late Thursday in a post on his social media platform, Truth Social.

"This unprecedented political weaponization of law enforcement is inappropriate and highly unethical," he added. "The world is watching as our Country is being brought to a new low, not only on our border, crime, economy, energy, national security, and so much more, but also with respect to our sacred elections!"

-ABC News' Katherine Faulders