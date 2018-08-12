Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway responded to allegations that President Donald Trump is a racist, saying "none of us would be" in the White House if that were true.

Conway, counselor to the president, also told ABC News Chief White House Correspondent Jonathan Karl on "This Week" that in the two years she has worked for Trump, she has “never a single time heard him use a racial slur about anyone.”

Conway was responding to claims in a new book by former White House staffer Omarosa Manigault Newman that Trump is a racist and that she has heard him use racial slurs.

“I think that Omarosa unfortunately has undercut her own credibility,” Conway told Karl. “This is somebody who gave a glowing appraisal of Donald Trump the businessman, the star of 'The Apprentice,' the candidate, and indeed the president of the United States. She told your own network, Jon, ABC News, the day after she was fired from the White House that she had resigned … She said she never heard him use the N-word.”

“I have never a single time heard him use a racial slur about anyone. I also never heard Omarosa complain that he had done that, and so the only thing that's changed is that she's now selling books,” Conway said.

Manigault Newman’s new book, “Unhinged,” is set to be released Tuesday. Some details about it have already come out. According to The Guardian and The Washington Post, Manigault Newman claims Trump is a “racist, bigot and misogynist” and says she personally heard him use racial slurs.

Manigault Newman’s title at the White House was assistant to the president and director of communications for the Office of Public Liaison. She was one of the most senior African-American members in the administration.