Kim Kardashian West visits the White House for prison reform meeting

Sep 5, 2018, 1:23 PM ET
PHOTO: Pictured (L-R) are President Donald Trump in Moon Township, Pa., March 10, 2018 and Kim Kardashian West in New York City, May 15, 2017.PlayAP | Getty Images
WATCH Kim Kardashian West meets grandmother she helped free from prison

Kim Kardashian West is keeping up with the White House. The reality television star came to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue on Wednesday for the second time for a meeting with administration officials on prison reform.

Interested in Kardashians?

Add Kardashians as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Kardashians news, video, and analysis from ABC News.
Kardashians
Add Interest

"Today at the White House, members of the Administration are hosting a listening session about the clemency process,” Deputy Press Secretary Hogan Gidley said. “The discussion is mainly focused on ways to improve that process to ensure deserving cases receive a fair review.”

In May, Kardashian West met with President Trump in the Oval Office to talk about prison reform and clemency for Alice Marie Johnson.

Johnson, a 63-year old grandmother, was serving a life sentence on drug charges. Shortly after Kardashian West’s meeting with the president about Johnson, the president commuted the grandmother’s sentence.

(MORE: 'I feel like my life is starting over again': Grandmother freed by Trump after Kim Kardashian West's appeal reunites with family outside of prison)

Since that meeting, Kardashian West has kept in touch with Jared Kushner who has led White House efforts on prison reform.

PHOTO: Kim Kardashian is seen entering the grounds of the White House, May 30, 2018.Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images
Kim Kardashian is seen entering the grounds of the White House, May 30, 2018.

Now back at the White House for a second visit, Kardashian West is spearheading efforts to seek clemency for another nonviolent drug offender, Chris Young.

Young is serving a life sentence on nonviolent drug charges, but recently, the judge in his case, Kevin Sharp, wrote a letter to Trump arguing that Young only played a minor role in the drug conspiracy and that the mandatory sentencing laws that determined his sentence was out of proportion with the crime.

The White House has not confirmed if Kardashian West will be meeting with another former reality TV star – the president. But she will be meeting with Kushner, Johnson and Young's attorney Brittany Barnett, CNN political commentator and criminal justice reform advocate Van Jones, the Federalist Society’s Leonard Leo, and Shon Hopwood, a former prisoner turned Georgetown Law professor.

“I write to offer my full support to the clemency petition filed on behalf of Chris Young, an extraordinary young man for whom executive clemency would offer not only a second chance at life but in many ways a first,” Sharp wrote.

PHOTO: Pictured (L-R) are President Donald Trump in Moon Township, Pa., March 10, 2018 and Kim Kardashian West in New York City, May 15, 2017.AP | Getty Images
Pictured (L-R) are President Donald Trump in Moon Township, Pa., March 10, 2018 and Kim Kardashian West in New York City, May 15, 2017.

“As a federal judge in the Middle District of Tennessee, I sentenced Chris to life in prison as a low-level, nonviolent drug offender. He was only twenty-six years old. However, his life sentence was not appropriate in any way, shape or form.”

Judge Sharp, according to the White House, would also be at Wednesday’s meeting.

While President Trump has previously demonstrated a willingness to use his power to pardon and commute sentences, the White House is also engaged in an effort to pass prison reform legislation on Capitol Hill. The issue has been put on hold until after the midterm elections, as there is disagreement among Capitol Hill Republicans and within the administration about how far the legislation should go to reform sentencing guidelines.

Comments