Kinzinger: It's 'possible' some GOP colleagues are responsible for Jan. 6 attack

Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., said Sunday "it’s possible" some of his GOP colleagues in Congress are responsible for the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

"I will tell you, yes, there are more texts out there we haven’t released," Kinzinger told ABC "This Week" co-anchor Jonathan Karl.

Kinzinger added that the committee is not ruling out issuing subpoenas for sitting members of Congress.

"Nobody -- member of Congress, former president, nobody -- in America is above the law," Kinzinger said.

Kinzinger and Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., joined Democrats in the House in voting to hold former President Donald Trump’s chief of staff, Mark Meadows, in contempt of Congress on Tuesday night. Meadows defied a subpoena to appear for a deposition before the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Prior to the vote, members of the committee unveiled text messages sent to Meadows during the attack on the Capitol, reading aloud texts from Republican lawmakers, Fox News personalities and the former president’s son, Donald Trump Jr., that implored Meadows to get Trump to denounce the rioters.

The new messages were part of the records Meadows turned over to the committee, before he reversed course and decided to not cooperate with the investigation. The House previously voted to hold Trump ally Steve Bannon in contempt of Congress for defying a subpoena by the Jan. 6 committee.

Kinzinger, who announced in October he will not seek reelection to Congress, was one of 10 Republicans who voted to impeach Trump following the events at the Capitol on Jan. 6.

This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.