Kinzinger supports issuing subpoenas for members of Congress, including McCarthy

Rep. Adam Kinzinger said Sunday he supports issuing subpoenas to anyone who has information about the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol and what action former President Donald Trump took -- even members of his own party, including Leader Kevin McCarthy.

"I would support subpoenas to anybody that can shed light on that, if that's the leader that's the leader," Kinzinger told ABC "This Week" co-anchor Jonathan Karl. "Anybody with parts of that information, with inside knowledge, can probably expect to be talking to the committee."

Kinzinger and Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., are the only two Republicans appointed by Speaker Nancy Pelosi to the House select committee spearheading the investigation into the Jan. 6th insurrection. The panel held its first hearing Tuesday, with emotional witness testimony from four police officers who responded to the attack.

"This cannot continue to be a partisan fight," Kinzinger said during the hearing. "I'm a conservative, but in order to heal from the damage caused that day, we need to call out the facts. It is time to stop the outrage and the conspiracies that fuel the violence and division in this country and most importantly, we need to reject those that promote it."

The committee plans to meet on Zoom during the August recess to plan next steps, including issuing "quite a few" subpoenas, Chairman Bennie Thompson, R-Miss., said on Friday. He added that staffers will meet with Justice Department officials next week and members have requested a meeting with Attorney General Merrick Garland.

This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.