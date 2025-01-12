LA 'still in such a dangerous situation': FEMA Administrator Criswell

With red flags reissued, concerns rise for residents wanting to get back in.

FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell warned that Los Angeles is "still in such a dangerous situation" in an interview Sunday on ABC News' "This Week."

"I think the biggest concern that I have right now is the fact that we are still in such a dangerous situation -- the red flag warnings have been reissued, the winds are coming back and we still want to make sure that people are in a safe place," Criswell told "This Week" co-anchor Jonathan Karl. "And I know that that's hard for so many, because they want to get back in. They want to see their home. They want to see if there's anything left."

Criswell urged that following that guidance is crucial not just to protect Los Angeles residents, but also to keep firefighters safe as they battle the devastating wildfires.

"That is the most important piece as they continue to try to contain this fire," she said.

As the crisis continues, Criswell emphasized that the federal government is doing all it can to support firefighting and recovery efforts.

"We need to really start to take this time to put that plan in place, to help them with what they're going to do to remove debris and get this community on that long journey of recovery," she said.

California Sen. Adam Schiff appeared later on "This Week" to speak about the fires in his home state.

Schiff urged bipartisanship when it comes to recovering from the disaster.

"I never once even considered, 'Is this hurricane hitting a red state or a blue state?'" he said.

"We are all in this together," he added. "It's the United States of America."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.