No Labels won't run a 3rd-party 'unity' ticket against Trump, Biden

Without a candidate, "the responsible course of action is for us to stand down."

No Labels will not run a third-party "unity" ticket against Donald Trump and Joe Biden in the 2024 presidential election, the group said Thursday.

In a statement, the centrist group said they were unable to find a candidate that had a credible path to winning -- "so the responsible course of action is for us to stand down."

"We will remain engaged over the next year during what is likely to be the most divisive presidential election of our lifetimes," the group said. "We will promote dialogue around major policy challenges and call out both sides when they speak and act in bad faith."

The decision was first reported by The Wall Street Journal.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.