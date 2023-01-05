First lady Jill Biden to have small lesion found during skin cancer screening removed 'in an abundance of caution'

The procedure has been scheduled for Jan. 11, the White House physician said.

First lady Jill Biden will undergo a dermatological procedure next week to remove a small lesion found during a "routine skin cancer screening," White House officials said.

The lesion is located above her right eye, White House physician Dr. Kevin O'Connor said in a memo to the first lady's press secretary released Wednesday.

In this Dec. 12, 2022, file photo, First lady Jill Biden speaks at an educator appreciation event in the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in Washington, D.C. Susan Walsh/AP, FILE

"In an abundance of caution, doctors have recommended that it be removed," O'Connor said.

Jill Biden, 71, will undergo the outpatient procedure on Jan. 11 at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center to "remove and definitively examine the tissue," O'Connor said.

The White House physician said he plans to provide an update once the procedure, known as Mohs surgery, is done and more information is available.