First lady Melania Trump will not join President Trump on G7, Singapore summits

Jun 3, 2018, 6:25 PM ET
PHOTO: President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive at the Greek Theater to attend a concert, on the sideline of the G7 Summit in Taormina, Sicily island, Italy, May 26, 2017.PlayAngelo Carconi/EPA via Shutterstock
WATCH Melania Trump responds to questions about her whereabouts

First lady Melania Trump will not be joining President Donald Trump on his upcoming trips to the G7 summit in Quebec and the highly anticipated summit between the United States and North Korea in Singapore, her spokeswoman told ABC News.

The 48-year-old first lady has not been seen in public since May 10, when she and the president welcomed home three American detainees from North Korea.

On May 14, the White House announced that Melania Trump underwent a medical procedure to treat a benign kidney condition. She remained at Walter Reed Medical Center until May 19.

PHOTO: President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive at the Greek Theater to attend a concert, on the sideline of the G7 Summit in Taormina, Sicily island, Italy, May 26, 2017.Angelo Carconi/EPA via Shutterstock
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive at the Greek Theater to attend a concert, on the sideline of the G7 Summit in Taormina, Sicily island, Italy, May 26, 2017.

Today marks the 24th day she has not been seen in public.

Melania Trump wears $51K Dolce & Gabbana jacket in Sicily

Last week, as questions swirled about the state of her health and the hashtag #whereisMelania trended online, she tweeted that she was "feeling great" and "working hard on behalf of children and the American people."

Stephanie Grisham, the first lady's director of communications, told ABC News last Wednesday she was "doing really well."

"She's been involved in several internal meetings with staff all last week, and that continues this week. We've been going over initiatives and other long-term planning for events such as the congressional picnic and Fourth of July," Grisham said.

PHOTO: First lady Melania Trump, center, waves on the balcony of Chierici Palace, part of a visit of the G7 first ladies in Catania, Italy, May 26, 2017. Domenico Stinellis/AP, FILE
First lady Melania Trump, center, waves on the balcony of Chierici Palace, part of a visit of the G7 first ladies in Catania, Italy, May 26, 2017.

Last year, Melania Trump joined the president for his first G7 trip to Taormina, Italy, where she participated in public appearances with the spouses of other G7 leaders. She had a formal dinner and took in a performance by La Scala Philharmonic Orchestra at the Ancient Theatre of Taormina.

PHOTO: First lady Melania Trump arrives at the City Hall, Palazzo degli Elefanti, in the Sicilian town of Catania, Italy, May 26, 2017.Domenico Stinellis/AP, FILE
First lady Melania Trump arrives at the City Hall, Palazzo degli Elefanti, in the Sicilian town of Catania, Italy, May 26, 2017.

During the trip, the first lady made an international splash for her glamorous fashion choices.

Comments