First lady Melania Trump will not join President Trump on G7, Singapore summits

First lady Melania Trump will not be joining President Donald Trump on his upcoming trips to the G7 summit in Quebec and the highly anticipated summit between the United States and North Korea in Singapore, her spokeswoman told ABC News.

The 48-year-old first lady has not been seen in public since May 10, when she and the president welcomed home three American detainees from North Korea.

On May 14, the White House announced that Melania Trump underwent a medical procedure to treat a benign kidney condition. She remained at Walter Reed Medical Center until May 19.

Angelo Carconi/EPA via Shutterstock

Today marks the 24th day she has not been seen in public.

Last week, as questions swirled about the state of her health and the hashtag #whereisMelania trended online, she tweeted that she was "feeling great" and "working hard on behalf of children and the American people."

I see the media is working overtime speculating where I am & what I'm doing. Rest assured, I'm here at the @WhiteHouse w my family, feeling great, & working hard on behalf of children & the American people! — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) May 30, 2018

Stephanie Grisham, the first lady's director of communications, told ABC News last Wednesday she was "doing really well."

"She's been involved in several internal meetings with staff all last week, and that continues this week. We've been going over initiatives and other long-term planning for events such as the congressional picnic and Fourth of July," Grisham said.

Domenico Stinellis/AP, FILE

Last year, Melania Trump joined the president for his first G7 trip to Taormina, Italy, where she participated in public appearances with the spouses of other G7 leaders. She had a formal dinner and took in a performance by La Scala Philharmonic Orchestra at the Ancient Theatre of Taormina.

Domenico Stinellis/AP, FILE

During the trip, the first lady made an international splash for her glamorous fashion choices.