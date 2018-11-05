Gov. John Kasich told “The View” Monday that Trump’s rhetoric is a “terrible strategy for our country” ahead of Tuesday’s midterm elections.

Though he did praise the president for the country’s economic growth, he said that when it comes to other areas, “there ought to be some ethical limits.”

“I’m not here to say everything he does is bad, but what I can tell you is we cannot have our leaders divide us and cause fear,” the Ohio governor said.

Kasich said he believes the president’s attitude will have a big effect on the outcome of the midterm elections.

“I think a lot of people have said ‘Enough of this. I don’t want to live my life in anger.’ People don’t want to live there,” Kasich said. "What I do know is… our leaders are letting us down."

He told “The View” his prediction is that Democrats will win the House, but Republicans will keep the Senate.

Candice Elle Frank/ABC

Kasich also called on voters to mobilize, saying that without their movement, their goals will not be accomplished.

“You matter,” said Kasich. “You gotta vote.”

Whoopi Goldberg added that, “If you’re not gonna make the change, you can’t bitch about it not being made.”

Kasich, who reached his term limit this year, also weighed in on whether he plans to run for president in 2020. He told “The View” he believes the conditions are ripe for a candidate like him.

“I’m not going anywhere,” he said. “My voice is gonna stay out here… I think we need a voice that’s calming and positive and looks to the future, because we’ve got to get this country back on track again.”

He added that the biggest risk that Republicans face down the road is that “they have turned off women, they have turned off the young, they have turned off minorities.”

Kasich suggesting that in the future, he may run for president as an Independent, rather than a Republican like he did in 2000 and 2016.

“For the first time, there is a legitimate chance for a third-party candidate,” he said. “If you have the Republicans on the extreme, and the Democrats on the extreme, there’s a big wide open space in the middle. So All my options are on the table.”