Lindsey Graham 'heartbroken, devastated' over 6 hostages recovered in Gaza

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said he is "heartbroken, devastated, mad" over the six hostages whose bodies were recovered Saturday in Gaza.

The hostages "were brutally murdered by Hamas terrorists shortly before we reached them," Israel Defense Forces spokesperson Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari said. IDF officials identified the hostages as Carmel Gat, Eden Yerushalmi, Hersh Goldberg-Polin, Alexander Lobanov, Almog Sarusi and Master Sgt. Ori Danino.

"If you want the hostages home, which we all do, you have to increase the cost to Iran. Iran is the great Satan. Hamas is the junior partner. They're barbaric, religious Nazis -- Hamas, they could care less about the Palestinian people," Graham told "This Week" co-anchor Jonathan Karl during an interview on Sunday. "I would urge the Biden administration and Israel to hold Iran accountable for the fate of [the] remaining hostages and put on the target list oil refineries in Iran if the hostages are not released."

Graham urged President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to "tell the Ayatollah [Ali Khamenei] what he values is on the target list. Until that happens, nobody is coming home."

