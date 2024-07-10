In back-to-back House Financial Services Committee hearings with Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, both regular, annual hearings on their agency's policies, Republican Mike Lawler of New York redirected from questions about inflation and tariffs on Russia to ask each official about their personal interactions with the president.

Yellen said she wouldn't describe the content of her meetings with the president or say when she last met with him because it was "private," but she called Biden "extremely effective."

"The president is extremely effective in the meetings that I've been in with him, that includes many international meetings that are multi hour, like his meetings with President Xi [Jinping of China]," she said.

"Madam secretary, have there been any discussions among Cabinet secretaries about invoking the 25th Amendment?" Lawler asked.

"No," Yellen said resolutely. The 25th Amendment states that the Vice President and a majority of the Cabinet can together remove power from the president if he or she is incapacitated.

Powell, asked by Lawler if he’s "noticed any mental or cognitive decline” in meetings with the president, said “no.”

But Powell noted that he’d only interacted with the president twice in the last two years -- once for a meeting and once to shake his hand at a state dinner, which Powell said was normal for presidents and Federal Reserve chairs, given the independence of the agency.

-ABC News' Cheyenne Haslett