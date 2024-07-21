The Trump campaign is preparing new ads to attack VP Kamala Harris' record.

Trump campaign actively preparing for possible Harris nomination, sources say

With calls growing for President Joe Biden to step aside, ABC News has learned more about how the Trump campaign is preparing for a scenario in which Vice President Kamala Harris becomes the Democratic nominee for president.

The Trump campaign is preparing new ads to attack Harris' record, and is compiling opposition research books and conducting polling to test her weaknesses in a general election matchup, sources familiar with the plans tell ABC News.

The campaign has even started digging through the records of potential running mates for Harris, including Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro.

The attack ads being prepared focus on Harris' role leading the Biden administration's effort on the migrant crisis, accusing the administration of failing to secure the border with Harris in charge, according to sources.

In addition to ads, the Trump campaign is also preparing to mash up clips of Harris' statements, particularly her laughing during events and interviews, sources said.

Former President Donald Trump walks offstage after speaking at a campaign rally at the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, MI, July 20, 2024. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

While the Trump campaign is focused mostly on Harris, it's also prepared opposition books on several other Democrats with presidential ambitions, sources said.

Trump's advisers privately hope President Biden stays in the race, believing the questions about his mental fitness and age, and his low approval ratings, will help Trump in November, according to sources.

After Biden's halting debate performance last month, the Trump campaign held back advertising that could further damage Biden, one source said.

The New York Times was the first to report these developments.