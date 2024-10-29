Trump claims to ABC's Scott he didn't hear comedian's Puerto Rico comment, doesn't denounce it

The former president denied knowing the comedian who made a slew of racist, sexist and vulgar comments at his rally at Madison Square Garden, ABC News Senior Congressional Correspondent Rachel Scott reports.

That comedian, Tony Hinchcliffe, drew headlines in part for calling Puerto Rico an "island of floating garbage."

"I don't know him, someone put him up there. I don't know who he is," Trump told ABC's Scott.

Trump also insisted he didn't hear any of the comments, even as they've been played on television and written about extensively. When asked what he made of them, he did not take the opportunity to denounce them, repeating that he didn't hear the comments.

His campaign has said the comedian's comments don't reflect the views of Trump or the campaign.

Trump also expressed confidence that he will win the White House with just a week to go.