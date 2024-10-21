Harris is stumping with former GOP Rep. Liz Cheney on Monday in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Michigan. The two will hold a moderated conversation in each of the "blue wall" states.

Cheney endorsed Harris in early September, warning Trump posed a threat to democracy after what happened on Jan. 6, 2021.

Vice President and Democratic Presidential nominee Kamala Harris walks out with former US representative Liz Cheney during a rally at Ripon College on October 3, 2024 in Ripon, Wisconsin. Jim Vondruska/Getty Images

"Donald Trump was willing to sacrifice our capitol to allow law enforcement officers to be beaten and brutalized in his name and to violate the law and the Constitution in order to seize power for himself," Cheney said at her first joint appearance with Harris earlier this month.

"I don't care if you are a Democrat or a Republican or an independent, that is depravity, and we must never become numb to it," she continued. "Any person who would do these things can never be trusted with power again. We must defeat Donald Trump on Nov. 5."