Paul Pelosi attack: David DePape sentenced to life in prison in state trial

David DePape was sentenced Tuesday to life in prison without the possibility of parole in the state trial over the hammer attack against Paul Pelosi.

A jury found DePape guilty in June of false imprisonment of an elder by violence or menace, residential burglary, threatening a family member of a public official, dissuading a witness by force or threat and aggravated kidnapping.

Before the sentencing, DePape’s attorneys asked for a new trial. That motion was denied.

DePape was also sentenced to 30 years in prison in May in the federal case, in which he was convicted of seeking to hold former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi hostage and attacking her husband with a hammer.

DePape had broken into the Pelosi home in San Francisco looking for Nancy Pelosi, who was not home at the time.

