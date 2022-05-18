Election live blog: Trump-backed Budd to face Beasley in North Carolina

Trump-endorsed Rep. Ted Budd to face Beasley in North Carolina Senate race

ABC News has projected Rep. Ted Budd will win the North Carolina GOP Senate primary, setting him up to run against North Carolina Supreme Court Justice Cheri Beasley, the projected Democratic nominee, in November.

There were over 10 candidates in the GOP race -- but Budd, carrying the endorsement of former President Donald Trump, came out victorious and led the pack heading into the primary after lagging in the polls and in fundraising early on. Other candidates included former Gov. Pat McCrory, who had a record of running statewide, and former Rep. Mark Walker, a Trump loyalist who stayed in the race even though he faded down the stretch.

Budd voted against the certification of election results after the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, though he has acknowledged Joe Biden’s legitimacy as president.

Democrats are hoping to pick up the seat from retiring Republican Sen. Richard Burr -- but it's an uphill battle as the seat leans red.