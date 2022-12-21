Ukraine's Zelenskyy in Washington live updates: Biden visit, address to Congress

Schumer compares Zelenskyy to Winston Churchill

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., compared Zelenskyy to Winston Churchill during floor remarks on Wednesday.

"Where Winston Churchill stood generations ago, so, too, President Zelenskyy stands not just as a president but also as an ambassador to freedom itself," Schumer said.

Churchill, prime minister of the United Kingdom during World War II, addressed U.S. lawmakers in a speech the day after Christmas in 1941 -- just weeks after the Pearl Harbor attack.

"Sure I am, that this day, now, we are the masters of our fate," Churchill told Congress. "That the task which has been set us is not above our strength. That its pangs and toils are not beyond our endurance. As long as we have faith in our cause, and an unconquerable willpower, salvation will not be denied us."

Schumer said he will "happily join" Congress in welcoming Zelenskyy, and urged Republicans to attend the joint meeting.

"It is a high honor to welcome a foreign head of state to Congress, but it is nearly unheard of to hear from a leader who is fighting for his life fighting for his country's survival and fighting to preserve the very idea of democracy," Schumer said.