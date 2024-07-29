Gov. Andy Beshear rallies for Harris in Atlanta, calls out JD Vance
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear spoke on Sunday at the opening of Kamala Harris' campaign office in Forsyth County, Georgia.
The possible VP pick for Harris has been an effective surrogate for the vice president’s White House bid over the weekend, coming to the metro Atlanta event fresh off of a stump in Iowa on Saturday night.
The red-state governor introduced himself to the Southern audience on Sunday while boosting Harris’ candidacy and taking a number of swipes at Trump’s Vice Presidential pick, JD Vance.
"Are you ready to beat Donald Trump? Are you ready to beat JD Vance? Are you ready to elect Kamala Harris president of the United States of America?" Beshear asked the crowd, adding, "Let's win this race,"
"Let me tell you just a bit about myself," Beshear said. "I'm a proud pro-union governor. I'm a proud pro-choice governor. I am a proud pro-public education governor. I am a proud pro-diversity governor and I'm a proud Harris for president governor," he added.
Calling out Vance, Beshear said, "Just let me be clear. JD Vance ain't from Kentucky. He ain't from Appalachia. And he ain't gonna be the vice president of the United States."
-ABC News' Isabella Murray