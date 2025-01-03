House speaker vote live updates: Mike Johnson's fate could hinge on a single GOP vote

Johnson insists he's not making deals for the gavel
Despite days of closed-door meetings with Republican holdouts, Johnson insists he's not cutting any deals to win them over.
“My simple message to my colleagues is make suggestions about process and improvements. We are open to that at all times. But I don’t make deals with anyone," he said.
"There’s no quid pro quo here," Johnson added. "I don’t do anything in exchange for a vote other than commit to make this institution work as effectively and efficiently as possible."
In the previous Congress, McCarthy was forced to meet Republican hardliner demands to be elected speaker after a four-day voting process. One of those demands -- a lower threshold to bring a motion to vacate -- led to his downfall just seven months later when he was forced out of leadership by a small group of GOP members.