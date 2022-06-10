Jan. 6 hearing makes case Trump at 'center of this conspiracy' to overturn election

'He called me there': Teasing next hearing, committee shows video of rioters voicing intent

Chairman Bennie Thompson wrapped up the hearing with a video compilation of rioters' interviews with the committee, with more than half-a-dozen Capitol rioters explaining in their own words why they marched on the Capitol last Jan. 6.

"Trump only asked me for two things," said Robert Schornack, who was arrested last March and pleaded guilty to a single misdemeanor last December. "He asked me for my vote, and he asked me for January 6th."

"He asked us to come to come to D.C. and said things are going to happen," said Daniel Herendeen," who pleaded guilty last year to illegally entering the Capitol.

Thompson closed by teasing the committee's next hearing, scheduled for Monday, June 13, at 10 a.m.

"We're going to examine the lies that convinced those men and others to storm the Capitol," he said.

-ABC News Benjamin Siegel and Alex Mallin