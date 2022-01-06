Jan. 6 anniversary live updates: Lawmakers mark 1 year since attack on US Capitol

President Joe Biden is scheduled to deliver remarks inside the Capitol at 9 a.m.

Thursday marks one year since the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, and Democrats plan to observe the anniversary with somber tributes at the building that's the symbol of American democracy.

The events in Washington will include a moment of silence, a panel discussion with historians, first-hand testimonies from lawmakers and a prayer vigil on the Capitol steps.

President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi are scheduled to make remarks at the Capitol where the White House says the president will address the "singular responsibility" former President Donald Trump had "for the chaos and carnage" witnessed and commemorate law enforcement officers who protected the lives of lawmakers last year. No Republican leaders are expected to attend the ceremonies.

