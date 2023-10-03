McCarthy speaker vote live updates: 6 Republicans now support motion to vacate

6 Republicans now support motion to vacate

Rep. Matt Rosendale, R-Mont., just announced his support for the motion to oust McCarthy.

"I have kept my promise to the people of Montana by voting to make us energy-dominant again, secure our border, cut spending, and to put an end to the social experiment being inflicted on our military," Rosendale wrote in a post to X, formerly known as Twitter.

"Unfortunately, Kevin McCarthy violated his promise to the American people and the Republican Conference by working against them repeatedly and supporting ploys to aid the Left. This demonstration of failed leadership is exactly why I plan on supporting the motion to vacate this afternoon," Rosendale added.

The five other Republicans who've said they want McCarthy removed are Rep. Matt Gaetz, Rep. Bob Good of Virginia, Rep. Andy Biggs of Arizona, Rep. Eli Crane of Arizona and Rep. Tim Burchett of Tennessee.

-ABC News' Katherine Faulders