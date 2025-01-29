RFK Jr. can only afford to lose 3 Republican votes
To win confirmation, Kennedy can only afford to lose three Republican votes -- assuming all Democrats oppose him.
So far, no Democrats have publicly said they'll be supporting his nomination.
Some Republicans to watch include Mitch McConnell, a polio survivor, and Bill Cassidy, who has said he believes Kennedy is "wrong" on vaccines.
Vice President JD Vance has been lobbying senators behind closed doors to support Kennedy, ABC News previously reported. A spokesperson for Vance did not respond to a request for comment.