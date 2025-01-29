He's expected to get grilled on his controversial views on vaccines to abortion.

President Donald Trump has promised he'd let Robert F. Kennedy Jr. "go wild" on health, food and medicine as head of the Department of Health and Human Services.

He now faces two separate confirmation grillings over his controversial views -- on everything from vaccines to abortion -- that have both Republicans and Democrats raising concerns.

He's appearing Wednesday before the Senate Finance Committee and then on Thursday before the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee.