Trump inauguration live updates: Will call for 'revolution of common sense' in speech

At noon today, Donald Trump takes the presidential oath for a second time, capping a historic political comeback to the White House.

The ceremony has been moved inside to the U.S. Capitol Rotunda because of frigid weather for only the first time since Ronald Reagan's second inauguration 40 years ago.

Trump has told ABC's Rachel Scott the themes of his inaugural address with be "unity, strength and fairness." He will call for a "revolution of common sense," according to excerpts of his speech.