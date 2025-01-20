Live

Trump inauguration live updates: Will call for 'revolution of common sense' in speech

Donald Trump will take the presidential oath for a second time at noon.

ByAlexandra Hutzler, Meredith Deliso, and Emily Shapiro
Last Updated: January 20, 2025, 7:26 AM EST

At noon today, Donald Trump takes the presidential oath for a second time, capping a historic political comeback to the White House.

The ceremony has been moved inside to the U.S. Capitol Rotunda because of frigid weather for only the first time since Ronald Reagan's second inauguration 40 years ago.

Trump has told ABC's Rachel Scott the themes of his inaugural address with be "unity, strength and fairness." He will call for a "revolution of common sense," according to excerpts of his speech.

Key Headlines

13 minutes ago

What Trump has said he'll do on Day 1

Mass deportations, Jan. 6 pardons and tariffs on trade partners. That's just some of what Trump repeatedly vowed to do immediately after he is sworn into office.

Sources told ABC News Trump is likely to sign executive orders at the U.S. Capitol after his swearing-in and then additional ones later at Capital One Arena.

Separately, top Trump officials told ABC News he is preparing to take more than 200 executive actions on his first day in office.

While plans are still being finalized, sources said they could include declaring a national emergency on the U.S.-Mexico border, rescinding any DEI directives from the Biden administration and offsetting limits for offshore drilling on federal land.

President-elect Donald Trump and Vice President-elect JD Vance attend a wreath laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery ahead of the presidential inauguration in Arlington, Va., Jan. 19, 2025.
Carlos Barria/Reuters

5 minutes ago

Biden's attendance restores hallmark of American democracy

After a bitter 2024 campaign, Biden will put politics aside and stand near his successor as he takes the presidential oath spelled out in the Constitution.

The gesture is a tradition of American democracy, but especially notable given that Trump skipped Biden's inauguration four years ago after refusing to concede.

President Joe Biden delivers his farewell address to the nation from the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 15, 2025.
Mandel Ngan/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Still, Biden made sure to issue a final warning to Americans before he left office to be vigilant against potential abuses of power ahead.

"Today, an oligarchy is taking shape in America of extreme wealth, power, and influence that literally threatens our entire democracy, our basic rights and freedoms, and a fair shot for everyone to get ahead," he said in his farewell address. "We see the consequences all across America."

