Trump inauguration live updates: Will call for 'revolution of common sense' in speech

What Trump has said he'll do on Day 1
Mass deportations, Jan. 6 pardons and tariffs on trade partners. That's just some of what Trump repeatedly vowed to do immediately after he is sworn into office.
Sources told ABC News Trump is likely to sign executive orders at the U.S. Capitol after his swearing-in and then additional ones later at Capital One Arena.
Separately, top Trump officials told ABC News he is preparing to take more than 200 executive actions on his first day in office.
While plans are still being finalized, sources said they could include declaring a national emergency on the U.S.-Mexico border, rescinding any DEI directives from the Biden administration and offsetting limits for offshore drilling on federal land.