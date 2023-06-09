LIVE UPDATES
Trump indictment live updates: Trump facing federal charges in classified docs investigation
Trump has been indicted for a second time.
Former President Donald Trump has been indicted on federal charges in an investigation into his handling of classified documents, sources familiar with the matter told ABC News.
The indictment of Trump, who has repeatedly denied any allegations of impropriety, is unprecedented for a former president.
The indictment comes after more than 100 documents with classified markings were found at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in August 2022.
Latest headlines:
What 2nd Trump indictment could mean for GOP White House race: Analysis
With former President Donald Trump now facing a second indictment, this time on federal charges, according to sources, it's a turn of events that could shake up the Republican primary field as Trump makes a third run for the White House.
The aftermath of Trump's first indictment in New York connection to an alleged hush money scheme could be an indication of what is to come. Before his first indictment, Trump pledged to continue on with his presidential bid despite charges and even argued that cases could give his campaign a boost. Trump wasn't wrong.
In fact, he still outpaces his GOP rivals in recent polling.
Another boon to his campaign, the fact that Republicans by and large rallied around him after his first indictment -- even most of those challenging him in the Republican presidential primary.
But the field of candidates is more crowded now, comprised of more candidates willing to clearly criticize Trump.
Read more of ABC News' analysis here.
-ABC News' Averi Harper
Federal indictment expected to be 'speaking indictment': Sources
The federal indictment against former President Donald Trump is expected to be a "speaking indictment" that will lay out chapter and verse the government's case to the public, according to sources.
Read more about what an indictment means here.
-ABC News' Ivan Pereira
Trump team anticipated indictment for several days: Sources
Former President Donald Trump's team has been anticipating a federal indictment for the past several days, sources said.
Sources said his team is already planning a trip down to Miami and is thinking of holding a campaign event around this indictment.
-ABC News' John Santucci
DOJ, White House decline to comment
Spokespeople for the Justice Department and Special Counsel Jack Smith's office declined to comment Thursday evening on Trump's announcement he was informed of his indictment.
White House Spokesperson Ian Sams also declined to comment on Trump saying his attorneys have been informed he has been indicted in the classified documents investigation.
Sams referred ABC News to the DOJ, which he said "conducts its criminal investigations independently."
-ABC News' Molly Nagle and Alexander Mallin