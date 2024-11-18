2 killed, 1 critically hurt in stabbing spree in Manhattan: Police

The suspect has been taken into custody, police said.

ByAaron Katersky
November 18, 2024, 12:33 PM

A man has been taken into custody after allegedly killing two people and injuring a third in an apparent stabbing spree in Manhattan, authorities said.

The first victim, a 30-year-old construction worker, was fatally attacked on West 19th Street at 8:22 a.m. Monday, the NYPD said.

About two hours later, another man was fatally stabbed on East 30th Street, police said.

The third victim, a woman, is in critical condition after being attacked around 10:55 a.m. on East 46th Street, police said.

The 51-year-old suspect -- who lives at the Bellevue Men's Shelter on East 30th Street -- allegedly provoked disputes with the victims, according to police. He appeared to pick the victims at random, police said.

Two knives have been recovered, police said.

