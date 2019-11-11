Congressman Peter King, who has represented his Long Island congressional district for almost 30 years, has announced he will retire and not seek re-election in 2020.

King, 75, is a 14-term congressman who was first elected to New York's 2nd district in 1992. His vacant seat leaves Democrats with an opportunity to gain a competitive seat in the House as they look to defend -- and possibly increase -- their majority in 2020.

King announced his retirement in a Facebook post saying that "this was not an easy decision."

"The prime reason for my decision," King said, "was that after 28 years of spending 4 days a week in Washington, D.C., it is time to end the weekly commute and be home in Seaford.

"Politically, I will miss the energy and dynamism of a re-election campaign especially since my polling numbers are as strong as they have ever been and I have more than $1 million in campaign funds," he said. "Governmentally, I will miss fighting for the people of my district and America and will always be proud of my efforts for 9/11 victims and their families; protecting our citizens from terrorism and MS-13; leading the successful effort to recover from Superstorm Sandy; being consistently cited for bipartisanship; working with President Clinton to achieve the Good Friday Agreement and end centuries of warfare in Ireland and Northern Ireland; and standing with the brave men and women of law Enforcement."

King's district has become more competitive in recent years. He won re-election in 2018 by only six percentage points after winning by 17 percentage points two years earlier. Donald Trump won the district by nine points in 2016, but President Barack Obama won the district in 2012 and 2008.