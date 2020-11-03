Louisiana 2020 election results The state has eight electoral votes at stake in the presidential race.

Voters in Louisiana head to the polls on Tuesday where there are eight electoral votes at stake in the presidential race.

Presidential Election

Senate Election

House Election

Early voting was available from Oct. 16 to Oct. 27, excluding two Sundays.

On Election Day, polls open at 6 a.m. CT and close at 8 p.m. CT.

State Significance

President Donald Trump is favored to win Louisiana, which he carried by 20 points over Hillary Clinton in 2016. Former Presidents Bill Clinton and Jimmy Carter are the only two Democrats to have won this deep-red state in the deep south over the last half century.

Compared with 2016 early voting totals, this year there were signs of heightened enthusiasm and larger early turnout increases for Democrats and Black voters -- a majority of whom are registered Democrats. But all Republican incumbents on the ballot in the state, including Sen. Bill Cassidy, are expected to win there.

*Counties are colored red or blue when the % expected vote reporting reaches a set threshold. This threshold varies by state and is based on patterns of past vote reporting and expectations about how the vote will report this year.