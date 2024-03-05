Maine 2024 primary results

Maine is one of two states to hold rank choice voting for federal races.

Maine's presidential primary election will take place on Super Tuesday for both Democratic and Republican candidates.

Polls open at varying times by county, between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m., but all polls will close at 8 p.m.

Voters can submit absentee ballots to their local election office no later than 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

This is the first year that Maine is allowing semi-open primaries, where voters who aren't registered with a party can still choose to cast ballots in the primary for a specific party (but they can't vote for Republicans if they are registered Democrats, for example).

The state's congressional primaries will take place on June 11.

The Maine State Capitol building in Augusta, Maine. Denistangneyjr/Getty Images/iStockphoto

State significance

In December, Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows ruled that former President Donald Trump is ineligible to appear on the state’s 2024 Republican primary ballot under the 14th Amendment because of Jan. 6.

Trump appealed and the U.S. Supreme Court ruled on Monday that states don't have the power to disqualify candidates in this way.

Maine is one of 15 states holding a presidential primary or caucus on Super Tuesday and the state represents four Electoral College votes.

It is one of two states to use a ranked-choice voting method for its federal elections. Under the system, voters must rank the candidate in order of preference and a winner is chosen by a process of eliminating the candidates with the fewest No.1 picks. Read more about the process here.

More broadly, the state has a history of electing both Republicans and Democrats and is seen as something of a swing state, depending on the race.