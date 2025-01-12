Majority Whip Emmer says 'We're going to put the Trump agenda in place'

In this Dec. 17, 2024, file photo, Rep. Tom Emmer speaks to the press after the weekly Republican Conference meeting at the US Capitol in Washington, D.C.

House Majority Whip Tom Emmer said Republicans in the House will help President-elect Donald Trump deliver on his first 100 days agenda.

"The public expects us to deal with the excessive spending, the debt, the deficit that has driven double digit inflation at the beginning of the Biden term. They've asked Donald Trump to seal the southern border, and they want to make sure they want peace and stability around the globe," Emmer, R-Minn., said. "I think that's what Congress will be working with Donald Trump to get done."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.