Armed man arrested near Supreme Court Justice Kavanaugh's home, allegedly made threats against him

Kavanaugh has been on the court since 2018.

An armed man was arrested near Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh's Maryland home after allegedly making threats against Kavanaugh, according to a Supreme Court spokesperson.

The man was arrested at about 1:50 a.m. Wednesday and taken into custody in Montgomery County.

The Department of Homeland Security warned in May that there could be threats against Supreme Court justices over the leaked draft of the Roe v. Wade decision.

Judge Brett Kavanaugh testifies during the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on his nomination be an associate justice of the Supreme Court, Sept. 27, 2018, in Washington D.C. Tom Williams-Pool/Getty Images

A bulletin obtained by ABC News in May said the draft leak "prompted a significant increase in violent threats -- many made online via social media and some of which are under investigation --directed toward some U.S. Supreme Court Justices and the Supreme Court building."

The National Capital Threat Intelligence Consortium identified at least 25 violent threats on social media that were referred to partner agencies for further investigation, the bulletin said.

"Some of these threats discussed burning down or storming the U.S. Supreme Court and murdering Justices and their clerks, members of Congress, and lawful demonstrators," the bulletin said.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said Wednesday, "This is exactly, exactly the kind of event that many feared the terrible breach of the court's rules and norms could fuel."

McConnell used the incident to call on the House to pass legislation increasing protection for Supreme Court Justices and their families.

Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Nebraska, a member of the Judiciary Committee, called on President Joe Biden to condemn those who target justices.

"Political violence is un-American. President Biden needs to personally and forcefully condemn violence and threats against Supreme Court justices," he said.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said that heightened security at justices' homes began in recent weeks.

"I call on leaders in both parties in Washington to strongly condemn these actions in no uncertain terms. It is vital to our constitutional system that the justices be able to carry out their duties without fear of violence against them and their families," Hogan said in a statement on Wednesday.

ABC News' Sarah Kolinovsky contributed to this report.