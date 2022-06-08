Justice Department to outline plans for review of police response to Uvalde shooting

The police have been criticized for waiting over an hour to enter the classroom.

Attorney General Merrick Garland is expected to provide details Wednesday afternoon about a review from the Justice Department that will examine the law enforcement response to the attack on the elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.

Twenty-one people, including 19 students, were killed in the mass shooting on May 24.

The review will not be a criminal investigation. It will involve a team of experts who will examine the actions of law enforcement and determine what worked and what failed.

A cross hangs on a tree at Robb Elementary School where a memorial has been created to honor the victims killed in the recent school shooting, June 3, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas. Eric Gay/AP

A report will be issued once the review is done and will be published so that the public and law enforcement can learn from any mistakes. Similar DOJ reviews were done following the mass shootings in San Bernardino, California, and the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Florida.

