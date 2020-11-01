'Our map has expanded' in final days of the race: Biden campaign senior adviser Dunn hedged on whether there will be a definitive result on election night.

With just two days to go until Election Day, Biden campaign senior adviser Anita Dunn expressed confidence on Sunday in the Democratic nominee's path to 270 electoral votes and argued that their map has "expanded" as Election Day nears.

"As we've gotten closer to the election, instead of the number of contested battleground states shrinking, which is normally what you see at this point in the campaign ... the number is actually expanded, so that we're now campaigning also, in Georgia, in Iowa, in Ohio," Dunn told ABC News Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos on "This Week."

Pressed on whether she believes the race will be decided on election night, Dunn said she did not know for sure if that will be the case. She singled out Pennsylvania, a battleground state critical to both campaign's path to victory, as a state where the result may take a few days to clarify.

"I don't know if we're gonna have a result on election night. Obviously three big battleground states may be slower to count their votes. Pennsylvania in particular, which both campaigns are very focused on right now," Dunn said. "But, Georgia and North Carolina and Florida are all states that I think we can reasonably assume we're going to hear results from either election night or early the next morning."

Dunn also hedged on whether the nation will hear directly from Biden on election night, saying the entire campaign will be focused on making sure all votes are counted.

"I think it will depend on where we are in the results. Obviously you don't want to go out prematurely. But you're certainly going to hear from the campaign. You may very well hear from the vice president. I think that we'll all just be concentrating on working up to the moment the polls close to get those votes. And then to make sure every vote gets counted," Dunn said.

In the final days of the 2020 race Biden has prioritized an array of battleground states his campaign said give them multiple paths to win the White House.

On Saturday, Biden hit the critical swing state of Michigan alongside his one-time running mate, former President Barack Obama, both men delivering blistering critiques of the current occupant of the Oval Office.

"No matter how many threats (Trump) makes, America will be heard. When America’s heard I believe the message is going to be loud and it’s going to be clear. It's time for Donald Trump to pack his bags and go home!” Biden told supporters at a rally in Flint, Michigan.

"(Trump's) still talking about his inauguration crowd being small. ... Does he have nothing better to worry about? That was four years ago. I mean, what kind of trauma did he go through? Did no one come to his birthday parties when he was a kid? Is Fox News not giving him enough attention?" Obama said at a later rally in Detroit. "And that's the difference between Joe Biden and Donald Trump, right there. Trump cares about feeding his ego. Joe cares about keeping you safe and your family safe, and getting this country moving again."

This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.