As polls show tight races, Trump adviser predicts Sunbelt sweep boosted by Election Day turnout

Facing polls showing a competitive race in as many as a dozen different states, Trump campaign senior adviser Jason Miller offered an optimistic outlook on the presidential contest Sunday, predicting that a group of battleground states in the southern U.S. that President Donald Trump needs to secure re-election would all remain red, boosted by strong Republican turnout Tuesday.

"We feel very good. We think that President Trump is going to hold all the Sunbelt states that he won previously," Jason Miller said on ABC's "This Week," referring, chiefly, to Arizona, Florida, Georgia and North Carolina, which represent a total of 71 electoral votes.

As a result of such a potential sweep, Miller noted that Democratic nominee Joe Biden would have to win four competitive Midwestern states -- Michigan, Minnesota, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin -- combined with the results of the many states considered safe, to prevent the president from reaching the 270 electoral votes needed to win.

The comments came despite public polling that shows Trump trailing Biden in several of those key battleground states. ABC News partner FiveThirtyEight's polling averages show Biden holding advantages in Arizona, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and Pennsylvania, and maintaining nearly nine-point leads in Michigan and Wisconsin -- two of the states Trump flipped on his way to defeating Hillary Clinton in 2016.

With two days to go until Election Day, Trump is maintaining a busy schedule. He is slated to attend 10 rallies in seven different states on Sunday and Monday and could add more travel on Tuesday before the returns are reported.

A competitive race is also expected in Texas, the site of controversy Saturday where a caravan of Trump supporters encircled and attempted to stop a Biden campaign bus on an interstate between San Antonio and Austin. The incident prompted Biden staff aboard the bus to call 911 and later resulted in the cancelation of an Austin event, out of what was described as an abundance of caution. The president tweeted video of the incident Saturday night, commenting, "I LOVE TEXAS!"

