One Marine was killed and 6 others were injured when a light armored vehicle rolled over during a training exercise at Camp Pendleton in Southern California on Thursday morning, a Marine officer confirmed to ABC News.

“Our operations are inherently dangerous and despite measures we take to mitigate risks, these things unfortunately happen,” said 1st Lt. Cameron Edinburgh, a media officer with the 1st Marine Division.

Gregory Bull/AP, FILE

The incident, first reported by The Associated Press, occurred at the Camp Pendleton military base located north of San Diego.

The accident took place during a standard training protocol, Edinburgh said.

Military officials are investigating the incident and plan to identify the Marine killed on Friday, after family has been notified.