One Marine was killed and 6 others were injured when a light armored vehicle rolled over during a training exercise at Camp Pendleton in Southern California on Thursday morning, a Marine officer confirmed to ABC News.
“Our operations are inherently dangerous and despite measures we take to mitigate risks, these things unfortunately happen,” said 1st Lt. Cameron Edinburgh, a media officer with the 1st Marine Division.
The incident, first reported by The Associated Press, occurred at the Camp Pendleton military base located north of San Diego.
The accident took place during a standard training protocol, Edinburgh said.
Military officials are investigating the incident and plan to identify the Marine killed on Friday, after family has been notified.