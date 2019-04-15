A special forces Marine was killed over the weekend in a tactical vehicle accident at Camp Pendleton, California, the Marine Corps announced on Monday.

The Marine Raider suffered critical injuries and was medically evacuated for additional care, but died on Sunday night, according to the Marines.

(Gregory Bull/AP, FILE) The entrance to Marine Corps base Camp Pendleton, Sept. 22, 2015, in Oceanside, Calif.

Two other Marine Raiders were also injured in the one-vehicle crash, which occurred during a unit training exercise on Saturday.

The identity of the Marine who died was being withheld pending next of kin notification. An investigation into the accident is underway.

A Marine Raider did not survive life-threatening injuries sustained from a one-vehicle accident during a training exercise this weekend aboard @MCIWPendletonCA. Our thoughts are with his family and teammates #NeverAboveYouNeverBelowYouAlwaysBesideYou https://t.co/nfkDDhvUTq — MARSOC (@MARSOCofficial) April 15, 2019

"Our thoughts are with his family and teammates," Marine Corps Forces Special Operations Command tweeted on Monday.

Last week, three Marines were killed by a bomb blast outside of Bagram Air Field in Afghanistan. They were identified as Cpl. Robert A. Hendriks, Sgt. Benjamin S. Hines, and Staff Sgt. Christopher K.A. Slutman.