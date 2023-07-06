Hard-line House Freedom Caucus votes to remove Marjorie Taylor Greene: Sources

The Georgia Republican said she serves constituents -- "no group in Washington."

The House Freedom Caucus, a hard line conservative group, voted last month to oust Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, multiple sources confirmed to ABC News.

The caucus held a vote to remove Greene as a member just before Congress went on recess at the end of June, sources said.

When asked about the vote, Greene did not directly address her status with the House Freedom Caucus but said in a lengthy statement to ABC News that she serves her constituents -- "no group in Washington."

While a vote was taken to boot Greene from the group, it is not certain that the process to remove her is complete. Both Greene and a House Freedom Caucus spokesperson would not confirm her current status.

The news was first reported by Politico.

