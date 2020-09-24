Mary Trump alleges in lawsuit her family 'fleeced' her out of millions of dollars The suit filed on Thursday includes claims revealed in her recent book.

President Donald Trump and his siblings "fleeced" their niece out of tens of millions of dollars, Mary L. Trump alleges in a lawsuit filed on Thursday.

The president's niece is suing her uncle, his sister, Maryanne Trump Barry, and their late brother, Robert Trump, in State Supreme Court in Manhattan, alleging they cheated her out of her multi-million dollar inheritance, an allegation she first revealed in her recently published book.

"Fraud was not just the family business -- it was a way of life," the lawsuit said.

The White House previously has rejected the claims Mary Trump made in her book, but she repeated them in a lawsuit meant to "right these wrongs." She accused the president and his siblings of conspiracy and fraud.

"They swindled her," the lawsuit said. "They conspired with her trustee, maneuvered to steal her money and lied to her about it."

The lawsuit seeks compensatory damages of more than $500,000 and punitive damages.

"We now know that under the guise of supposedly taking care of their teenage niece after her father's untimely death, Donald, Robert and Maryanne Trump perpetrated elaborate schemes to defraud Mary Trump in order to enrich themselves to the tune of millions of dollars at her expense," said Mary Trump's attorney, Roberta Kaplan.