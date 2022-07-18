Maryland 2022 primary election results

The vote counting will likely be delayed because of a law about mail ballots.

Maryland voters head to the polls on Tuesday to cast their ballots in primaries for governor, Senate, the House of Representatives and the state legislature. Polls close at 8 p.m. ET.

Voters had until July 12 to request a mail ballot. Mail ballots must be postmarked on or before Election Day or dropped off at a designated box by 8 p.m.

Election results in Maryland are likely to be delayed due to state law preventing officials from opening and counting mail ballots before 10 a.m. on the Thursday after Election Day.

As of Sunday, just over 498,000 mail ballots had been sent out to voters in the state and around 191,000 had been returned, according to the Maryland State Board of Elections.

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan fills out his paper ballot during early voting in the Maryland gubernatorial primaries at Annapolis Middle School on July 7, 2022 in Annapolis, Maryland. Michael Robinson Chavez/The Washington Post via Getty Images

State Significance

Maryland is a Democratic state with a popular Republican governor, Larry Hogan, who is term-limited but hoping to see his party retain control by backing former state Commerce Secretary Kelly Schulz in the GOP gubernatorial primary.

Another candidate in the race is state Del. Dan Cox, an attorney who is endorsed by former President Donald Trump.

In the Democratic primary, there are 10 candidates on the ballot. The front-runners in the race are former Democratic National Committee Chair Tom Perez, state Comptroller Peter Franchot and Wes Moore, an author and former nonprofit CEO.

In Maryland's 6th Congressional District, several GOP contenders are fighting for the chance to go against incumbent Democrat David Trone, whose district was made friendlier to Republicans through redistricting. State Rep. Neil Parrot, who lost to Trone in 2020 by nearly 20%, is hoping for a rematch in November. Meanwhile, GOP figures such as House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and No. 3 House Republican Elise Stefanik have thrown their support behind 25-year-old Matthew Foldi.