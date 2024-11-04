Maryland 2024 live election results

Maryland voters head to the polls on Election Day to cast their votes in the presidential race as well as several significant down-ballot races.

The state has 10 Electoral College votes.Polls in the state close at 8 p.m. ET.

State significance

Maryland has long been a safe state for Democrats, last giving its Electoral College votes to the Republican presidential candidate in 1988. In 2020 former President Donald Trump lost the state to President Joe Biden by more than 30 points.

Maryland voters will decide whether Democratic Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks or former Gov. Larry Hogan -- a moderate Republican -- will replace Sen. Ben Cardin, who is not running for reelection.

Also up for grabs Tuesday is the House seat representing the state’s 6th Congressional District, which incumbent Rep. David Trone, a Democrat, vacated to pursue the party’s nomination for Senate. The Democratic nominee, former Biden Department of Commerce official April McClain-Delaney, is up against Republican Neil Parrott.

Counties are colored red or blue when the % expected vote reporting reaches a set threshold. This threshold varies by state and is based on patterns of past vote reporting and expectations about how the vote will report this year.