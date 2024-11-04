Missouri 2024 live election results

Voters in Missouri head to the polls on Election Day to cast their votes in the presidential race as well as several down-ballot races for U.S. Senate and House.

At stake are the state’s 10 electoral votes.

Missouri voters will also get to decide whether to enshrine abortion rights into their state's constitution.

Polls close at 7 p.m. local time.

State significance

Missouri has been a reliable red state in recent presidential elections. Former President Donald Trump won the state in 2016 and 2020, defeating President Joe Biden in the last presidential election by 16 percentage points.

Republican Sen. Josh Hawley is seeking a second term in the U.S. Senate. He is facing Democratic candidate Lucas Kunce.

On the House side, voters will determine who represents the state's eight congressional districts.

Voters will also have a ballot initiative on abortion access. Amendment 3 would enshrine the right to an abortion in the state's constitution until fetal viability and would allow abortions after fetal viability if a doctor determines it necessary to protect the health of the mother. Abortion is currently banned in Missouri with few exceptions.

