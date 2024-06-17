Maryland Gov. Wes Moore to pardon 175,000 marijuana convictions

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore is pardoning more than 175,000 convictions for marijuana, his office announced Monday.

"I am humbled to be with you in the historic Maryland State House -- as we make history of our own, together," he announced in a post on X. "This morning – with deep pride and soberness – I will pardon over 175,000 convictions related to the possession of cannabis and cannabis paraphernalia."

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore speaks at a campaign event for Maryland Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate and Prince George's County Executive Angela Alsobrooks on Gun Violence Awareness Day at Kentland Community Center on June 7, 2024, in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images) Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

The news comes just a month after the Biden administration said it was officially moving forward with a proposal to reclassify marijuana from Schedule I to Schedule III.

The Justice Department submitted the Notice of Proposed Rulemaking to the Office of the Federal Register last month, and if approved, the rescheduling would limit the punishment for those who are in possession of marijuana when it comes to a federal crime.

The proposal is subject to a 60-day public comment period. After that, the administrator of the Drug Enforcement Administration can assign an administrative law judge to consider the evidence and make a final scheduling recommendation

ABC News reported in April that the Drug Enforcement Administration was planning to reschedule marijuana.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.